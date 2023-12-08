Two in custody following several robberies, high speed chase ending in crash on Eastern Shore

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with Shore Daily News.

EXMORE, Va. —Two individuals are in custody following several robberies and high speed chase ending in a crash in Exmore Thursday morning.

According to Sheriff David Doughty and Sheriff Todd Wessells, on December 7, 2023 several armed robberies were reported to both the Northampton and Accomack County Sheriff’s Offices. At approximately 4:35 am, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Cape Charles Royal Farms and at approximately 5:34 am a second armed robbery was reported at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Exmore.

At approximately 7:40 am, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Nelsonia Corner Mart and a second armed robbery at the Temperanceville Corner Mart at 8:00 am.

Additionally, according to Sheriff Matthew Crisafulli the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Pocomoke Advance Auto Parts at 8:41 am.

In all five incidents, law enforcement units arrived on location and determined that two male individuals fitting the same description were reported to be involved and believed to be traveling in vehicle.

Shortly thereafter law enforcement units received information regarding description of the vehicle involved and began canvasing all three counties attempting to locate the vehicle and individuals involved.

At approximately 9:04 am, deputies from the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle fitting the description from the robberies traveling southbound through the Temperanceville area. A traffic stop was attempted and the vehicle failed to stop. The vehicle traveled in excess of 120 mph, with law enforcement pursing with lights and siren.

The pursuit continued south on Lankford Highway and at approximately 9:11 am, near the Exmore Hardees, the suspect vehicle lost control, crossed over the median and collided with two other northbound vehicles.

Both suspects attempted to exit the vehicle and flee on foot but were quickly apprehended by law enforcement. The suspect driving the vehicle physically resisted arrest, and a Accomack County Sheriffs’ Office K-9 was deployed. The driver was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

Christopher Orbeta, 28, of Chesapeake, Virginia and Brandon Gibson, 31, of Norfolk, Virginia have been charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Charges in Accomack County and Worcester County are pending.

The Northampton, Accomack, and Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information relating to these incidents to contact the respective Sheriff’s Office at (757)-678-0458, (757)-787-1131, or (410)-632-1111.

Law Enforcement units from the Northampton, Accomack, and Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Exmore Police Department, Eastville Police Department, Virginia State Police assisted with the incidents.

Medical services, transportation, and road safety were provided by the Community Volunteer Fire Company, Northampton Fire and Rescue, Northampton County EMS, and Virginia Department of Transportation provided assistance with the accident scene.