High winds result in downed traffic signal pole in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Public Works is currently on the scene of a downed traffic signal pole.

Suffolk Department of Public Works personnel responded to the downed pole at the intersection of College Drive and Lakeview Parkway Monday evening.

According to officials, they believe the signal pole was knocked down as a result of high winds. Monday's weather included high winds, flooding, and snow throughout Hampton Roads.

The incident took place around 3:20 p.m.

Northbound College Drive is currently closed with a detour in place at this time. City officials say the closure should last two to four hours and crews are working on a temporary repair for this evening.

A temporary traffic signal trailer will be put in place until Tuesday when crews will be better able to evaluate repairs.