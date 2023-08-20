Watch Now
Hit-and-run leaves man and dog dead in Chesapeake: Police

Posted at 6:30 AM, Aug 20, 2023
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police say a man and dog died early Sunday morning in the Deep Creek area, and it appears they were hit by a car.

According to a release, officers were called to Canal Drive near Gilmerton Road just before 12:30 a.m. for a report of an injured person on the street.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a man and a dog dead and it's believed they'd been hit by a vehicle.

The involved vehicle, however, was not on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip on the P3 Tips app.

