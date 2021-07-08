Hit and Run: Yorktown man recovering after being struck by car while out doing yardwork

YORKTOWN, VA -After a Fourth of July celebration with his family on the boat, York County resident Rick Moberg planned to do a little yard work.

"This is the rake I was using," he showed News 3 on Thursday.

He parked his golf cart at the end of his long windy private drive and flipped his caution light on.

"As a safety measure I installed flashing light on end of golf cart so we are visible all the time," he said.

But that light didn't stop what was about to happen.

"Had gone down with rake to get up the gravel going into the ditch,"he explained. "When I pulled up I felt an impact from a car which slammed into my side, flipped me into ditch and I landed on my back."

In a split second a day of celebration turned tragic.

"From the second it occurred it was light a nightmare," said Moberg.

After he was hit, he somehow hobbled up. That's when he noticed two cars that had slowed down a bit.

"After gathering my senses I turned around and saw the car that hit me slow down and then the car behind it, someone got out and I pleaded for him to get the license," said Moberg.

Not one but two cars left him helpless. He captured a tan sedan on camera he believes hit him.

"Where is humanity these days, these people should reflect on what they did, had they stopped and helped it would be a misdemeanor, now its a felony hit and run.

Moberg is slowly healing, he's got some bumps and bruises, but luckily no broken bones after being checked out at the hospital.

I'll heal, I am thankful, these things will go away, but its hard not to think, I could have been 1 to 2 inches away from losing my life," he said.

Moberg was unable to get a good look at the license plate from his security video.

Virginia State police are now investigating and Moberg is offering a $1,000 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have information about the incident that occurred around 800 Link Road on July 4th, call Virginia State Police.