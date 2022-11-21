Holiday season can pose challenges for mental health, including among military, expert says

NORFOLK, Va. - Around this time of year, experts say seasonal affective disorder can harm people's mental illness.

"Just during the holidays, we have a high level of expectation because we expect it to be joyful. We can be experiencing grief. If we've already been experiencing grief, depression, or anxiety, then it increases during the holiday season," said Dr. Sarah Williams, a local licensed psychotherapist.

Williams says the symptoms can impact us all, including members of the military. This year, Hampton Roads drew national attention, when it was reported seven Sailors assigned to the locally based USS George Washington died by suicide.

Sailors complained about living conditions and their quality of life while serving on a ship that was in dry dock at Newport News Shipbuilding.

"[The issue of suicide] is not going away, but unfortunately it's not going to happen overnight. The problem didn't happen overnight and requires a significant overhaul," said Williams.

Dr. Williams notes programs like Military OneSource can help and says she and other local professionals can work with Sailors who may be struggling.

"Please get away from the stigma. Mental health is part of our physical health," said Williams.

Following the suicide of a locally based Sailor in 2018, Congress has passed a bill to allow servicemembers to confidentially seek mental health treatment, called the Brandon Act.

In a statement Monday to News 3, Sen. Kaine (D-Virginia) said he continues to push the Dept. of Defense to implement the bill and says he's working to add more mental health resources in the upcoming defense budget.

The parents of the namesake of the bill, Teri and Patrick Caserta, have been pushing for the Navy to further implement the bill and serve as a resource for Sailors who are struggling.

"We love the military. It's just that sometimes they're not doing what they're supposed to do," Patrick Caserta told News 3 earlier this year.

Dr. Williams says Sailors feeling comfortable talking about their struggles is key to them getting help.

"We have to have them feel comfortable approaching their superiors without any concerns about being reprimanded or ostracized or potentially looked at as a weaker personnel because they are struggling in that way," she said.

She is offering a free holiday class for anyone who may need help this time of year.