Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine questions Navy secretary about USS George Washington suicides

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) questioned the Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro about the suicides among Sailors assigned to the USS George Washington.

Navy leaders are speaking in front of Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday morning. Kaine asked how the Navy is looking into the situation.

Del Toro responded that there are two investigations currently going on — one into the ship's command and another into the quality of life of Sailors assigned to ships that are being overhauled.

The Washington has been getting refueled at Newport News Shipbuilding since 2017.

"Some Sailors will spend their entire career on a ship that never goes to sea and they'll never perform the duties they trained for in boot camp," Kaine said. "I wonder if that fact, the length of these berths, is a challenging factor."

Del Toro said the Navy needs a better plan for Sailors in these situations.

"I think institutionally - the Department of the Navy - we need to do a better job providing resources to the ship itself in the contracts that are negotiated with the shipyard itself to provide a higher quality of life for those Sailors in the shipyard," Del Toro said.

CBS News reported that since 2019, seven Sailors assigned to the Washington have committed suicide.

On Wednesday, Navy leadership answered questions from members of the House about their budget proposal and the Washington.

Afterwards, News 3 spoke with Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Virginia) about the response by the Navy.

"There are always going to be Sailors living and working in that environment," she said. "We need to have better resources. We need to have barracks. We need better parking. Look at transportation and quality of life issues, so there's really a lot of questions that need to be answered. We can't just say the status-quo is okay."