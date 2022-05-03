Rep. Luria to hear concerns from Sailors after recent deaths of crewmates assigned to USS George Washington

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Rep. Elaine Luria (D-2nd Congressional District) will tour the USS George Washington Tuesday afternoon and hear directly from Sailors regarding their concerns after three of their crewmates assigned to the ship were found dead within a week last week.

It was confirmed that the three Sailors died by suicide. Local Navy officials say there have been seven deaths reported in the last year, along with these three recent deaths.

After the news, the congresswoman sent a sent a letter to Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday demanding answers about the conditions onboard the aircraft carrier. In the letter, she stated that this many deaths under a single command are concerning.

The News 3 Investigative team learned more about the questions Sailors had after after reviewing the transcript from a recent "All-Hands" meeting that gave them the opportunity to ask questions.

In response to an ABC News report that hundreds of the USS George Washington's Sailors would be allowed to move off the ship after outcry aboard the carrier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL) provided News 3 with the following statement:

“The Commanding Officer of USS George Washington has taken steps to provide an opportunity to every Sailor who is currently living on the ship to elect to move to off-ship accommodations at a local installation. The move began today and will continue until all Sailors who wish to move off-ship have done so.” Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

CNAL says a certain number of Sailors are required to remain on the ship to run essential equipment, provide essential services and provide for ship security; only a limited number of Sailors live on the ship full-time.

Additionally, CNAL told us it has "directed the command to identify Sailors who could benefit from and desire the support services and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) programs more readily available on our local installations, and are in the process of making temporary accommodations available to them. Leadership is actively implementing these and pursing a number of additional morale and personal well-being measures and support services to members assigned to USS George Washington (CVN-73).”

It says it is providing Sailors with an option for temporary accommodations at local installations, and all Sailors, regardless of paygrade, who live onboard the ship will be given this option. The USS George Washington has also scheduled additional buses to provide transportation from the ship to the temporary accommodations.

