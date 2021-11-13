Homeowners in Norfolk neighborhood asking for answers after house, vehicles struck by gunfire

NORFOLK, Va. - Homeowners in the Glenwood Park area of Norfolk are speaking out after their home was shot at early Saturday morning.

Verisis Brown told News 3 that she, her husband and her son were home when their house was struck by gunfire at about 12:45 a.m.

She said police found eight bullet casings on the lawn, but told her that because no one was hurt, they won't further investigate the shooting.

Brown also told News 3 that this is the second time a home has been shot up in the Glenwood Park area, with a house on the next block getting struck by gunfire in a separate incident from Saturday's.

News 3 reached out to the Norfolk Police Department for comment but has not heard back at this time.

This is a developing story.