Honor College students at VWU participate in Earth Day campus clean

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students from the Honors College at Virginia Wesleyan University celebrated Earth Day by picking up trash around the campus trail and surrounding areas.

The campus trail stretches about two miles, surrounded by many plants and trees.

To make the trail more appealing, students planted purple corn flowers and native plant species just to name a few.

Rachel Quigley, a student in the honors college at VWU, says she is glad to have a hand in keeping our earth clean.

"Honestly every day should be Earth Day but sometimes it just takes a holiday to get everybody together to do something green for the planet," said Quigley.