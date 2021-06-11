Hop into the driver's seat at new Nauticus exhibit

NORFOLK, Va. - Just as Americans are beginning to travel once again, take an interactive look at the impact of transportation on our lives at Nauticus museum's newest exhibit.

Going Places: The Technology of Transport opens to the public on June 12 and runs through October 10.

The 5,000 square foot space puts visitors in the driver's seat of a hovercraft, airplane, bicycle and more.

Guests can also design their own car and create a city from scratch.

"We're excited to offer families an experience that's fun, engaging and interactive," said Rehn West, Development Director for Nauticus. "Visitors can learn something new while spending time together as a family this summer."

Going Places was developed in Australia and shipped to Norfolk for display.

The exhibit is included in Nauticus general admission, which runs $15.95 for adults and $11.50 for children. Admission is free for museum members.