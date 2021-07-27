Hospitals in Hampton Roads feel impacts of increased COVID cases

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - An increase in COVID-19 cases is impacting our local hospitals throughout Hampton Roads.

News 3 reached out to hospitals around the region.

Sentara Healthcare said they are once again seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Hampton Roads. They said the hospitals began seeing this uptick in mid-July.

According to state data, 98% of hospitalizations and 98% of deaths, are attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Riverside said they have seen a slight increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week, which they are monitoring very closely.

They said as of Monday, July 26, Riverside Health System has a total of 15 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations across its facilities and said the historical context, during the peak of the pandemic, COVID-19 census across the system was 100+ patients.

They said they are fully committed to accurately tracking and being transparent about any potential cases of COVID-19 to help maintain the safety and health of each of their patients.

Bon Secours said they are seeing an uptick in the number of people being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, similar to the rates being reported in the VDH Dashboard.

They said in the last week, they saw a 60% increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in their hospital. They said they encourage people to get their vaccine if they haven’t already.

CHKD said they had 15 patients admitted to CHKD’s main hospital with COVID-19 in May, 11 patients in June, and 11 patients so far in July. They said for overall positive tests throughout the CHKD Health System, the number in June was the lowest they’ve had all year, but the number of positive tests has been increasing the last few weeks, so they expect July to be higher than June.

Officials at Sentara said their message to the community is to protect yourself from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated. COVID-19 is now a preventable disease.

They said they understand that people may not have received a COVID-19 vaccine yet for a number of different and personal reasons.

“We're definitely seeing an increase that should be a concern to everyone, especially those who are unvaccinated or if we have loved ones who are unvaccinated,” said Iris Lundy, Sentara Healthcare. “We think that it's important that we get as many people vaccinated as possible until we're at 100% we don't think that we're at a place where we can stop.”

They provided factual and credible information about COVID-19 vaccines that shares the truth about myths circulating online, and other FAQs that can be here.

Here is a list of places to get vaccinated:

