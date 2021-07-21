Uptick in COVID-19 cases has Virginia Department of Health urging those without a vaccine to get one

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - An uptick in COVID-19 cases is causing concern as the medical community is working to try and understand the Delta variant that they continue to see more of in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health reports that they are averaging about 340 cases a day compared to a month ago when they saw just 150 cases per day.

They said while it's not a massive increase, it's definitely a rise that they've noticed over the past few weeks.

In 2021, about 99% of all new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths were people who were not vaccinated, according to VDH.

“Particularly in unvaccinated individuals, we know they're really driving the spread of the Delta variant, and that's why the message is very clear: We need folks to go get vaccinated if they haven't been vaccinated yet,” said Marshall Vogt, an epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health Division of Immunization.

VDH reports that as of July 21:

53% of the population in Virginia is fully vaccinated

64% percent of adults in Virginia are fully vaccinated

59% percent of the population in Virginia got the first dose of a vaccine

71% percent of the adult population in Virginia got the first dose of a vaccine

Local resident Mcglenda Stevenson said, “At first, me and my family were wishy-washy about this, about getting the COVID vaccination. Then, we decided that we were going to go ahead and get it."

As a woman of faith, Stevenson said she's glad that she got the shots and hopes we don’t continue to see an increase in numbers.

Norfolk resident George White said he had COVID-19 twice. His family knows the devastating impacts the virus can have after losing his mother-in-law.

“She was the foundation of the family,” said White. “There was like an open-door policy with her heart. She opened the door for everybody. You came in, and she would embrace you.”

White is part of a large part of the population that doesn’t want a vaccine.

He said he had no symptoms previously when he tested positive for COVID-19 and does not want to put a vaccine in his body.

“I don’t advise everyone to go with my beliefs or anything. There’s just certain things that I don’t want injected,” said White.

He said he tries to stay as healthy as possible, keeps his distance from others and doesn’t have people in his home.

Leaders at the health department recommend getting a vaccine, even if you already had COVID-19.

“The immune protection that you get from being vaccinated is actually much stronger and much more robust than just natural immunity that happens as a result of being infected,” said Vogt.

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health free vaccine clinic The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a FREE COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, July 21 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church, 5549 Indian River Road. Available vaccines include Johnson & Johnson (one dose), Moderna (first and second dose), and Pfizer (first and second dose). Appointments for Wednesday are encouraged, however, walk-ins will be accepted. Children under 18 will receive the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Click here to schedule your appointment time.

