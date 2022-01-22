Watch
Hour by hour look at when snow will move out of Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina

Posted at 6:15 AM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 06:15:13-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina saw winter weather Friday and Saturday.

We have News 3 viewers reporting anywhere from 3-6 inches so far in their areas as we work to solidify totals from our region because the snow is still falling.

There is still a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m., Saturday for most of the Southside, lower Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and northeast North Carolina and a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m., Saturday for Surry, Sussex, James City, Williamsburg, Gloucester, and Mathews.

Here is a look at when the snow storm will move out:

