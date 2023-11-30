House fire displaces 4, 1 pet on Chatham Circle: NFD

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Fire Department is investigating a fire that displaced four people and one pet.

Just before 7 p.m. a house fire was reported at the 3700 block of Chatham Circle.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said crews went inside to attack the fire and found fire on both the first and second floors.

No occupants were inside and no injuries were reported.

Crews were able to gain control of the fire at 7:39 p.m., according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

The Red Cross is assisting those that were displaced.