VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A house in the Sandbridge section of Virginia Beach is severely damaged following a fire.

It is unclear what time crews responded to the fire at the home, located on Sand Bend Road.

On the morning of Wednesday, July 5 around 6:30 a.m., a News 3 crew saw what was left of the home after the fire tore through it.

Ray Campos/WTKR

Ray Campos/WTKR

Ray Campos/WTKR

The cause of the fire is currently unclear.

This article will be updated accordingly. Stay with News 3 for updates.