How cleaning out your medicine could help fight the opioid crisis

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — If you’re planning on some spring cleaning this weekend, you may want to include your medicine cabinet.

Experts say getting rid of old medications could do much more than free up space—it could save a life.

The DEA is hosting a national prescription drug takeback this weekend.

Kristen McAvoy, of Richmond, says this initiative is helpful on so many levels because of how dangerous prescription drugs can be. About 4 years ago, she was prescribed Xanax to treat her anxiety.

News 3 Kristen McAvoy

At the time, she says she didn't know that taking it would do anything but treat her symptoms

"In the beginning, I thought 'Wow, this is great, I found this magic pill that was going to solve all of my anxiety' and then I started finding myself wanting more and more," says McAvoy.

As time went on McAvoy said her life spiraled out of control

"By the end, I couldn't get out of bed without it," she said. "I would be crying without it I felt like I couldn't even function without it."

Looking back, McAvoy says if she continued on that trend, she doesn't think she wouldn't be alive.

Today, she is two years sober and uses her story to help others along with community officials.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, while some people become dependent after being prescribed a drug, many people develop an addiction to a medication that comes from a family member or friend. Often, they aren't aware they contributed to addiction.

That’s where the drug takebacks come in.

Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Pascal says last fall, the sheriff's office collected 45 pounds of drugs from takeback events.

News 3 Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Pascal

"At the end of the event, it gets turned over to the state police headquarters and they take it and incinerate it there," Pascal said. "That way it's properly disposed of and there's no worries after that."

The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office will be collecting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

If you can't make this drug takeback event, don't worry. You can do it throughout the year at several locations.

Click or tap here for a full list.