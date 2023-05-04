How do Sailors prepare for deployment? News 3 gets inside look

NORFOLK, Va. — You've seen the images of Sailors deployed and heard the sounds from the flight deck, but before an underway can happen, they need to have their gear in order.

Often, military members stock up on supplies and clothing at the Navy Exchange (NEX) at Naval Station Norfolk. The NEX is essentially a giant shopping mall for military members and their families.

While on a tour of the facility, News 3 Anchor Erin Miller met Denon Scott from Portsmouth who joined the Navy when he was 18.

“Hometown kid - that's what they call me at work,” he said.

As an Aviation Ordnanceman, "work" for Scott means storing, servicing, inspecting, and handling weapons and ammunition, which can be taxing on his uniform.

“A lot of things that people run through are boots, [so a good thing to have are] boots, boots, and, oh yeah, more boots,” Scott said with a laugh. “I'm on a carrier, so steel-toe is always going to be the go-to.”

When it comes to packing for an underway, Sailors must pack everything into a Seabag.

Blouses, coveralls, trousers, PT gear, a parka, fleeces, medications, and more must all fit inside.

While packing for a deployment is one thing, Scott said what he’s gained from being in the military is another.

“I’ve met so many amazing people, lifelong friends I’d like to say, that I probably never would have come across had I not joined,” he said.