How local school cafeteria's are adjusting to supply chain issues

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Local school districts are struggling to feed students and said a Costco run to meet demand may not be out of the question.

Educators in Chesapeake blame recent issues on the nationwide supply chain shortage.

"The supply chain demand issues are creating some real issues for us with having all of what we need, but we're still making it work," said Larry Wade Sr., director of school nutrition services for Chesapeake Public Schools.

Even with Chesapeake Public Schools having a warehouse, and the ability to store meals long-term, they said they are struggling.

In fact, News 3 learned they have to change the menu almost daily based on what's actually delivered from distributors.

"Our count is going up and our availability of the food is going down," said Wade. "For example if we order 250 cases of pork barbecue, we might get 25," which you can imagine isn't enough to feed the thousands of children within Chesapeake Public Schools.

Larry Wade Sr., director of school nutrition services said they're increasingly being forced to make last-minute menu changes just to get food on the plate.

"It happens almost every day. We've had this issue since August," he said.

Let's say students are expecting pizza; if distribution is delayed and there's none stored in the freezer, students may get pasta instead. The substitution just needs to meet nutrition guidelines.

"From day to day, the option for the consideration for a Costco run or perhaps a Sam's run is a real reality," Wade said.

Wade said last year the district was serving about 3,500 meals for breakfast each day and 7,500 for lunch. Now he said, "in the middle of September, this year, we were serving almost 15,000 lunch meals and almost 9,000 breakfast meals."

While the number of kids to feed has increased so has the price of supplies. Wade said from major distributors, like Cisco, Dori foods and Richmond Restaurant, they have seen increased of 9% and 10%. He said school nutrition has a budget of $13.5 million to feed students.

"We received guidance from VDOE that because of prices and because of the lack of having certain items available that the cost will continue to rise and the districts have been given the green light to make the necessary adjustments the pricing," Wade said.

Yet on top of the food shortages and supply chain issues, there are also staffing shortages. CPS reports they are down 72 school nutrition workers and 28 lunch room monitors.

"We're meeting more often to try to come up with ideas, we're brainstorming and create a new and innovative ways to provide meal service," said Wade.

It's important to note that the district said there hasn't been a time when students haven't been fed. They said that goes for the students participating in in-person learning and virtual learning.

The district credits the collaboration of their staff and the ability to store items in the warehouse.