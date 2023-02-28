How President Biden's motorcade will impact Hampton Roads traffic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — President Biden’s visit to Hampton Roads will certainly impact traffic.

After Air Force One touches down at NAS Oceana just before 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, the presidential motorcade is expected to travel along I-264 westbound.

Motorists will encounter rolling closures along the interstate as it makes its way to the Kempsville Recreation Center in Virginia Beach. The most likely exit from interstate 264 is Witchduck Road.

Those who live, work or attend school near the rec center should expect congestion as well.

News 3 estimates en-route travel to take place between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

President Biden’s remarks are scheduled to begin around 3 p.m. and conclude in about 45 minutes.

Biden's travel from the Kempsville Recreation Center may snarl the afternoon commute for drivers along the expressway eastbound. Prepare for delays between Witchduck Road and the London Bridge Road or First Colonial Road exits on I-264 east from as early as 4 p.m. to as late as 5:30 p.m.

