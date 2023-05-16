How Sailors serve the Navy as musicians

NORFOLK, Va. — When most people think of the Navy, they think of working on massive aircraft carriers and weapons systems, but there are so many other jobs available to Sailors.

If you like cooking, you can become a culinary specialist and if you like music, you can become a musical ambassador in the U.S. Fleet Forces Band.

"I think everyone would agree that we feel incredibly fortunate to be able to do what we do,” said Jacob Stith, Chief Musician. “Somewhere along the line, we encountered somebody that knew about this opportunity to actually serve our country in the military as musicians."

The trombones and saxophones replace the more traditional military gear as Sailors travel from town-to-town performing.

“Whenever the Leap Frog [Parachute Team] or the Blue Angels will visit a town, oftentimes we'll accompany them and play concerts,” said Stith.

Stith said they try to pick repertoire that's appropriate for entertaining active duty Sailors, veterans, and their families.

"We play a lot of patriotic music so we can honor our veterans," he said.

The U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Band, known as "The Finest of the Fleet," was established in 1945, and serves as the musical ambassador for Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, in Norfolk.

"We put a lot of care and effort into our work," said Stith. "I love getting to do this. I get to play the guitar for thousands of people in situations I probably never would otherwise have the opportunity to."

According to the Navy, the USFF Band is comprised of 45 Navy musicians that perform in a variety of ensembles and performs for more than 400 engagements annually. Those engagements include concerts, ceremonies, and parades.