How to get a free or reduced Lyft ride in Hampton Roads over St. Patrick's Day weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A nonprofit is helping people in Hampton Roads get free or reduced Lyft rides over St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The organization, Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR), is sponsoring the 757 Sober Ride effort that aims to combat drunk driving.

“It is critical that anyone heading out to a bar or to St. Paddy’s Day parade plan for a sober driver to see them home safely,” said Jonathan Turner, 757 Sober Ride Chairperson. “If you have plans on your calendar, make smart choices and plan out how you’re going to get home safely once the celebration ends..."

Lyft users, new and existing, must be at least 21 to redeem the offer. To get a free or reduced ride, users must enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s “Payment” tab under the “Add Lyft Pass” option. With the offer, riders can get up to $15 off their ride.

This weekend's 757 Sober Ride is different than past ones: there are two timeframes where riders can get a free or discounted ride. The dates and times are as follows:



Parade Saturday : 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 16.

: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. St. Patrick's Day: 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 to 2 a.m. on Monday, March 18.

The code for Parade Saturday will be posted here at noon on Saturday, and the code for St. Patrick's Day will be posted here at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Both codes can be redeemed while supplies last. Rides must originate from or have a destination in the Southside or Peninsula area.