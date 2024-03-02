Watch Now
Virginia Beach police works to prevent drunk driving with 'Do Not Tow' program

Posted at 10:59 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 22:59:40-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is giving people another reason to not drink and drive with its 'Do Not Tow' program.

These red stickers are for people who drove to Virginia Beach and may have had one too many drinks.

You can get the sticker if you park in the lots on 21st Street and Pacific Avenue. All you have to do is ask the lot attendant.

If no one is there, contact Virginia Beach Police.

Drivers who leave their car overnight are told to get it the next morning. Overnight parking is also available in city parking garages.

