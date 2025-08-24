More than 100 apartments lose power after fire, electrical failure at VB complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Power was cut to 101 apartments Saturday evening after a fire and subsequent electrical failure triggered the sprinkler system at a Virginia Beach apartment complex.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said crews were dispatched around 6:16 p.m. to the 5600 block of Infinity Lane. When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke coming from an electrical box outside the four-story building.

While crews worked to mitigate the issue, officials said a catastrophic failure occurred inside the electrical room, activating the sprinkler system. Dominion Energy immediately secured power to the affected units due to the dangerous combination of water and electricity.

The number of residents displaced remains unclear. Property management is working to help tenants find temporary housing if needed.

No injuries to residents, firefighters, or pets were reported, and there was no fire damage to the building.

The incident is under investigation.