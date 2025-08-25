Man fatally shot after attempted break-in at VSP agent's Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was shot and killed Sunday after authorities say he tried to break into the Virginia Beach home of an off-duty Virginia State Police special agent.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. at the agent’s residence on Lee Road. According to state police, the 40-year-old man attempted to force his way inside when a struggle broke out. During the altercation, the agent fired his service weapon, striking the man.

The man was given emergency medical care at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The special agent sustained moderate injuries during the struggle and was also treated at a hospital.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Division is handling the investigation. Per department policy, the special agent has been placed on administrative leave while the case is reviewed.

No further details have been released.