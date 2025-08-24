VSP responding to 'sensitive' investigation in VB's Bay Colony neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police say they are conducting an active investigation in the Bay Colony neighborhood of Virginia Beach.

“Due to the sensitive and ongoing nature of the situation, no further details can be released at this time,” the agency said in a release.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation and ensure public safety, media and members of the public are asked to avoid the area. Reporters and photographers will not be permitted access to the scene until the situation has been resolved and secured," the release said.

“Additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available and appropriate for release. The Virginia State Police appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding as troopers and investigators work diligently at the scene.”