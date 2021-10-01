How to get your COVID-19 shot, test at Military Circle Mall for the week of October 4

NORFOLK, Va. - More opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccine are coming to Military Circle Mall in Norfolk next week.

Testing will continue on Monday; however, vaccinations will be given only on Tuesday and Thursday of next week.

“Individuals across Hampton Roads continue to access the Military Circle Mall site for vaccination and testing,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, acting health director for Norfolk and Portsmouth Health Departments. He shared, “320 individuals presented for vaccinations on Tuesday [September 28], 82 on Wednesday [September 29] and 196 on Thursday [September 30].”

Testing demand remains steady at the mall. Dr. Jaberi reports “124 individuals were tested on Monday (9/27).”

With the final approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of COVID-19 booster doses for older Americans and other high-risk populations who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, VDH anticipates increasing demand for vaccines.

Plans are now underway in coordination with the City of Norfolk to expand operations and hours at the MCM starting as early as next Saturday, October 9. More information will be released middle of next week on the extended hours and how the public can register for appointments.

For next week’s vaccination clinics and expanded operations at the mall clinic, booster doses will be provided for those who have previously received a Pfizer vaccine, meet clinical eligibility criteria and have had at least six months elapse since receipt of their second Pfizer dose.

Related: VDH clarifies who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Additionally, VDH welcomes those seeking to get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if immunocompromised or anyone age 12 and up who is seeking to begin their COVID-19 vaccinations. Anyone nder the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian accompany them in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination clinics

Vaccination clinics at the mall will be held next week on Tuesday, October 5 from 2-6 p.m. and Thursday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vaccines are available for people ages 12 and up. Children 12-17 are authorized for the Pfizer vaccine only. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian accompanying them in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but advanced registration is encouraged. Anyone who would like to register for a specific time should visit the links below:

Tuesday, October 5 - 2 to 6 p.m. Click here to register for all vaccines

Thursday, October 7 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here to register for all vaccines



Testing clinic

Testing at the mall will continue on Mondays including this Monday, October 4 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Testing is available for ages 3 and up. Minors must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

No registration is needed; just walk right in.

PCR testing only. Rapid testing is not available.

Masks are required while attending the vaccination clinic at the Military Circle Mall. Please also bring identification (ID) with you; accommodations may be made for anyone without an ID.

If you're seeking a second vaccine dose, please be sure to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card. If you have misplaced or lost your card, you can click here to request a new record. Click on the highlighted box on the left of the page.

Health officials say getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the most important thing that can be done to stop the spread of the virus.

For any questions, please contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline by calling (757) 683-2745.

Click here for our full COVID vaccination guide.