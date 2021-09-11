How to get your COVID-19 shot, test at Military Circle Mall for the week of September 13

NORFOLK, Va.. - More opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccine are coming to Military Circle Mall in Norfolk next week.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is reminding everyone that many locations are available throughout the region and across the Commonwealth for people looking to get tested for the virus. As testing demand has increased across the region, VDH will continue to offer free testing at Military Circle Mall, located at 880 N. Military Highway.

Testing days will change from Wednesdays to Mondays. Starting next week, Wednesdays will be dedicated as an additional day for vaccinations, so vaccinations will be available at the mall Tuesday through Thursday.

Dr. Parham Jaberi, acting health director for the Norfolk Department of Public Health, reports that the number of people interested in vaccinations has been on the rise over the last several weeks.

“This past Tuesday [September 7], there were 382 individuals presenting for vaccinations, and 246 on Thursday [September 9].”

This includes immunocompromised people who are now seeking a third dose.

The number of people who have been tested has also been on the rise, with 197 people tested on Wednesday, September 8.

Vaccination clinics

Vaccination clinics at the mall will be held next week on Tuesday, September 14, from 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday September 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vaccines are available for people ages 12 and up. Children 12-17 are authorized for the Pfizer vaccine only. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian accompanying them in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but advanced registration is encouraged. Anyone who would like to register for a specific time should visit the links below:

Tuesday, September 14 - 2 to 6 p.m. Click here to register for all vaccines



Wednesday - September 15 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Click here to register for all vaccines



Thursday, September 16 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here to register for all vaccines



Testing clinic

A testing clinic at the mall will be held Monday, September 13 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Testing is available for ages 3 and up. Minors must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

No registration is needed; just walk right in.

PCR testing only. Rapid testing is not available.

Masks are required while attending the vaccination clinic at the Military Circle Mall. Please also bring identification (ID) with you; accommodations may be made for anyone without an ID.

If you're seeking a second vaccine dose, please be sure to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card. If you have misplaced or lost your card, you can click here to request a new record. Click on the highlighted box on the left of the page.

Health officials say getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the most important thing that can be done to stop the spread of the virus.

For any questions, please contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline by calling (757) 683-2745.

