How to get your COVID-19 shot, test at Military Circle Mall for the week of September 27

NORFOLK, Va.. - More opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccine are coming to Military Circle Mall in Norfolk next week.

Health districts in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake remain in partnership for the free vaccination and testing clinics at the mall, located at 880 N. Military Highway. The regional effort is in coordination with the City of Norfolk

“Individuals from across the Hampton Roads area continue to access the regional Military Circle Mall site for vaccination and testing,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, acting health director for Norfolk and Portsmouth Health Departments. He shared, “265 individuals presented for vaccinations on Tuesday (9/21), 52 on Wednesday [September 22] and 104 on Thursday [September 23].”

Testing demand remains steady at the Military Circle Mall site. Dr. Jaberi reports that “106 individuals were tested on Monday [September 20].”

Dr. Jaberi shared with the final approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday for the distribution of Pfizer-BioNTech booster to older Americans and other high-risk populations, the health districts anticipate demand for vaccines to increase and are prepared to vaccinate all eligible Virginians.

The Virginia Department of Health is planning on the possible expansion of operations this fall at the Military Circle Mall site to meet community vaccination needs.

Vaccination clinics

Vaccination clinics at the mall will be held next week on Tuesday, September 28 from 2-6p.m., Wednesday September 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday, September 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Vaccines are available for people ages 12 and up. Children 12-17 are authorized for the Pfizer vaccine only. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian accompanying them in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but advanced registration is encouraged. Anyone who would like to register for a specific time should visit the links below:

Tuesday, September 28 - 2 to 6 p.m. Click here to register for all vaccines

Wednesday, September 29 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Click here to register for all vaccines

Thursday, September 30 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here to register for all vaccines



Testing clinic

A testing clinic at the mall will be held Monday, September 27 from 2-6 p.m.

Testing is available for ages 3 and up. Minors must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

No registration is needed; just walk right in.

PCR testing only. Rapid testing is not available.

Masks are required while attending the vaccination clinic at the Military Circle Mall. Please also bring identification (ID) with you; accommodations may be made for anyone without an ID.

If you're seeking a second vaccine dose, please be sure to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card. If you have misplaced or lost your card, you can click here to request a new record. Click on the highlighted box on the left of the page.

Health officials say getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the most important thing that can be done to stop the spread of the virus.

For any questions, please contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline by calling (757) 683-2745.

Click here for our full COVID vaccination guide.