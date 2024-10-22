How to handle growth takes hold in race to be mayor of Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Mayor Mike Duman was first elected mayor in 2020 and is hoping to be re-elected this year, but faces two challengers.

"I'm running again because I love this city. I've been a resident here for 47 years, a business owner for 44 of those years. There's nothing that gives me more pleasure than serving the citizens of Suffolk," he said.

One of his opponents is former Democratic State Delegate Clinton Jenkins.

Watch related coverage: Hampton Vice Mayor hopes to be promoted, but faces challenge from former firefighter

Hampton Vice Mayor hopes to be promoted, but faces challenge from former firefighter

"The reason I'm running for mayor is to make Suffolk a safer place, where people can afford to live, where persons can live, have a good paying job, and they can play, enjoy life," Jenkins said.

The other opponent is David Bosselman, who's a fourth generation farmer.

"As I've gotten older, it looks to me Suffolk has been growing too fast. It's been getting overpopulated. It's been overdeveloped," said Bosselman.

On a percentage basis, Suffolk has seen the most growth of the Hampton Roads cities in recent years and now has a population of over 100,000.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Beach Mayor Dyer faces 4 challenges in re-election bid

Virginia Beach Mayor Dyer faces 4 challengers in re-election bid

Duman told News 3 he doesn't consider growth a problem, but rather a challenge.

"As far as infrastructure is concerned, as far as quality of life is concerned, I'm very pleased with what we've accomplished in the last four years, but we have a lot that we haven't accomplished yet. We have a lot that's in the works," said Duman.

Bosselman has made the issue of growth the main one of his campaign.

Watch related coverage: Race for Chesapeake mayor pits incumbent Rick West against challenger Don Carey

Race for Chesapeake mayor pits incumbent Rick West against challenger Don Carey

"It's time that we take a step back, take a look at what we're doing, grab this horse by the reins and let's slow it down and see what we need. Let's get somebody in here who can develop a plan that will be meaningful for our future," said Bosselman.

Jenkins says the city needs to do more to address infrastructure.

"Suffolk is busting at the seems with growth and the growth has outpaced the infrastructure, so we need to get things in line with the infrastructure to keep up with the growth," said Jenkins.

Watch related coverage: Voters in Portsmouth have 3 options in race for mayor

Voters in Portsmouth have 3 options in race for mayor

The Port 460 project recently broke ground in the city.

The $330 million project will help has a logistical and warehouse center for the Port of Virginia, which continues to grow.

It was controversial in the city over concerns it will lead to more truck traffic on city roads.

Duman has gone to great lengths to explain his support for the project.

"The reality is we're not going to stop truck traffic because it's coming. It's just a matter of where they stop," said Duman. "In my opinion, it was absolutely the right decision at the time and it will be for the next 10, 15, 20 years into the future."

Watch related coverage: Voters in North Carolina set turnout record for first day of early voting

Voters in North Carolina set turnout record for first day of early voting

While Duman's opponents aren't thrilled about the project.

"We should've looked into it a little better to see what we can do for the citizens," said Jenkins. "What more can the citizens get out of the project?"

"I'm not for warehouses. I will tell you that. I just think it could have been something better than warehouses," said Bosselman.

With such a focus on growth, it's clear the future of the city will be top of mind as voters head to the polls.

Watch related coverage: Currituck and Dare County elections officials prepare for start of early voting