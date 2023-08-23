How to plan for changing traffic patterns as Hampton Roads students head back to school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — I have been a traffic reporter in Hampton Roads for many years, and there is, of course, a notable increase in drivers on the road when a new academic year begins.

According to veteran Virginia Beach Police Sergeant Brian Ricardo, "We're gonna see an increase in traffic, not only for people going back and forth to work in the mornings or coming home; we're also going to see an increase in traffic around schools."

Nearly all of the schools in our area begin before Labor Day this year, with the first day of school being Monday, August 28. Motorists should plan ahead to ensure not only a safe commute, but one that avoids frustration, a late arrival, or one that gets you pulled over.

"The most common violations during the school year include speeding in school zones, disregarding school crossing guards, and disregarding stopped school buses," said Sergeant Ricardo.

Jeanne Morrison has been driving with Virginia Beach Public Schools for 20 years, and she says nothing is more important to her than the safety of her precious cargo.

"It takes five minutes for you to stop and make sure a particular child is safe. Normally, you see people on the phone, not paying attention. It's very frustrating," said Morrison.

It is the law to stop when approaching a bus from any direction and to remain stopped until everyone is clear and the bus is moving again. If the bus is on the opposite side of a median or barrier, drivers are not required to stop, but should still use caution in case students exiting the bus cross into their lane.

Also, keep in mind that numerous buses in Hampton Roads now have stop-arm cameras to catch drivers who ignore the red flashing lights.

"The camera will take a picture of your car, your license plate, and they review it to make sure everything is correct. Once it is determined that [the information is accurate], you get a $250 fine," Morrison explained.

Some cities, like Chesapeake, have installed speed cameras in school zones. Going over 35 miles per hour will cost violators at least $100 in penalties. Additionally, judges have the discretion to raise the fine all the way up to $250. If a driver's speed is high enough to be considered reckless, a conviction in court brings additional fees and insurance costs, a stained driving record, and the possibility of a suspended license.

Sergeant Ricardo wants drivers to keep this information in mind before the school year begins.

"August 28 is the first day of school and officers will be out enforcing school zones, enforcing school crossing guards, and enforcing stopped school buses," said Sergeant Ricardo.

The morning and afternoon commutes will look a little different, yet familiar, that day. Leaving a few minutes early and being alert will go a long way toward ensuring a safe start to the new school year.