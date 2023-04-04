HRT celebrates Earth Day with free fares and events

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) will celebrate Earth Day by offering free rides on all bus, light rail, ferry and paratransit services on Friday, April 21.

HRT says they will also host a community clean-up event that day. Volunteers, businesses and community groups are encouraged to sign up to clean an area bus stop.

HRT says they will provide the cleaning supplies needed.

"Going fare-free to celebrate Earth Day is an opportunity to thank our ridership while encouraging new riders to leave behind their vehicles and try transit," said CEO William Harrell. "We also hope that citizens will join us for one hour of giving back by taking part in our community clean-up."

HRT will be hosting Earth Day events at the following sites: