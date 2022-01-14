Hundreds go for COVID-19 testing in Chesapeake, with limited testing sites in the area

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – COVID-19 testing remains in high demand. On Friday, the Chesapeake Health Department worked with Mako Medical to provide PCR testing to residents.

The clinic runs until 2 p.m. at the Dominion Commons Clinic, located at 648 Grassfield Parkway.

As of noon, close to 300 tests had been administered, according to Jerry Tucker, the public health emergency manager for the Chesapeake Health Department.

Tucker explained that after that clinic, the Chesapeake Health Department would no longer be offering regular, three-days-a-week testing like it has been doing for months. He said the decision is due to a surge in cases and staffing shortages.

Tucker added that he’s excited that the Virginia Department of Health has ramped up its testing at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

COVID testing at Military Circle Mall is now open Saturday through Thursday by appointment only (every day except Fridays), from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the last appointments at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to make an appointment.