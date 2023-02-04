Hundreds run at VB Oceanfront to raise $15k for Special Olympics Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 300 people ran on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Friday night to raise money for the Virginia Special Olympics.

All proceeds from the run will support more than 18,000 Special Olympics Virginia athletes.

Runners braved Friday night's cold temperatures for the 5k Waddle just before the Polar Plunge.

"I’m a special Olympic athlete and I play soccer, softball and basketball," Kaitlyn Dykes said.

Dykes, 25, is an energetic athlete who competed in the Special Olympics winning several awards and competing like a star.

Dykes' family participated in the 5k and will be at Saturday’s Polar Plunge to support her and other athletes.

Runners are eager to cross the finish line as they raise money for Special Olympics Virginia.

Organizers say they raised $15,000 Friday night.

"I’m a special ed teacher for 30 years and just being around the athletes and seeing their joy makes me want to come out and support them," one runner said.

Some runners dressed as penguins and others wore colorful outfits.

Samantha Bondurant, 22, of Kempsville, ran track in the Special Olympics. She says she enjoys competing.

"I’m looking forward to getting a first place or top overall," Bondurant said.

