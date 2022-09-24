Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer's in Chesapeake, more than $200,000 raised

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Nearly 700 people walked around Chesapeake City Park on Saturday in an effort to raise money to fight Alzheimer's Disease.

The Alzheimer's Association Southeastern Tidewater Chapter's annual Walk to End Alzheimer's kicked off at 10 a.m.

Organizers tell News 3 more than $200,000 was raised by the event designed to help all people impacted by the brain disease to come together and find comfort in each other.

“That really helps us keep our programs and services here locally accessible to those who need them whether they’re living with the disease or a caregiver. We also want to get more and more folks connected to research," said Katie McDonough, with the association.

According to data from the Alzheimer's Association, 150,000 people suffer from the disease in Virginia and 180,000 in North Carolina and those numbers are only expected to grow.

In addition to walkers, the Walk included vendors and resources for people to find support and treatment for Alzheimer's.

For more information on local resources and how to help, visit the Alzheimer's Association's website.