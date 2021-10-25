Huntington Middle School students return after school shooting at Heritage High

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Huntington Middle School students returned to school Monday-- for the first time since last month -- when a shooting injured two 17-year-old students at the high school next door.

Students at Huntington and Heritage have been learning remotely since the shooting. A re-entry plan has been created by the district focusing on school safety.

"Our staff has been trained, our security team particularly with security scans, quick checks for buses and for classrooms. there will be random metal detection upon entering the building as well," Dr. Felicia Barnett, Executive Director of the Office of Secondary School Leadership said.

If they need it, students at both schools will be able to meet with student support specialists, social workers, and mental health therapists.

"We're doing our morning meetings where we'll have certain topics that help provide coping strategies for students, help with discussion and also give our students the opportunity to provide input on their needs here at the school," Barnett said.

One parent at Heritage High School says she feels comfortable seeing her son return to Heritage High.

"I taught in Newport news for 18 years and one of the main things Newport News is a smart safe school and I feel nothing but safe having my son Archie whos a senior here at heritage return on Wednesday," Rhonda Bell, a parent/educator said.

"Mom I'm just ready to go back. He didn't look at it from a safety aspect. He said mom I'm just ready to go back to school," Bell said.

Heritage High School students return Wednesday. A support hotline for those affected by the shooting can call 757-283-7868.

