Hurrah Players move holiday show to MacArthur Center after losing venue

NORFOLK, Va. - A holiday tradition in Downtown Norfolk is in a new, unusual location this year.

The Hurrah Players' 21st Hurrah for the Holidays show will be held inside MacArthur Center mall, December 10-12.

Hugh Copeland, founder of the family theatre non-profit, tells News 3 the change came after the show's traditional venue, Tidewater Community College's Roper Performing Arts Center, became unavailable this year.

Hurrah for the Holidays was held at Roper every until 2020, Copeland says, when the show went virtual in response to COVID-19 concerns. For this year's live return, Copeland had to move quickly to keep the performance in the downtown area, his preference.

That's when MacArthur management stepped in.

"[It's] an advantage for us and the mall itself. We know that people will come here to see the show and in turn, California Pizza Kitchen is working with us, Dillard's is working with us so it's a whole opportunity to come shop, see a show and enjoy the season," he said.

Sabella, Anthony Hurrah Players founder Hugh Copeland stands on the stage set up ahead of the annual Hurrah for the Holidays show.

For the last two weeks, crews have been transforming the now-vacant Love Culture store space on the first floor into a performance venue, adding 250 seats, a stage and a backstage space for the shows many dancers and musicians.

To adjust to a lower ceiling height, Copeland says the set had to become shorter.

"Normally we would have a 20-foot Christmas tree, so we make adjustments and we make sure the audiences can see all the show on a flat space," he told News 3.

Hurrah for the Holidays performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 11 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 12. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for ages 3-17.