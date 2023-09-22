Husband at gate for intl. flight day after wife he's accused of killing went missing: Testimony

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In court Friday, Jurors learned more about what Adrian Lewis was doing the day after his wife Shanitia Eure-Lewis went missing. Lewis is accused of killing his wife, whose body hasn’t been found.

A Department of Homeland Security agent testified that he found Adrian Lewis at Dulles airport at a gate for a flight headed to Jamaica around 10:45 a.m. on July 18, 2022, the day after his wife went missing.

Detective Michael Scrimgeour with Newport News police then testified that he went to Dulles on July 18 to speak to Lewis. Jurors were shown video of Lewis talking to the detective, and at one point you could hear Lewis say “I haven’t done anything to her.”

The detective testified that they found Eure-Lewis’ passport, COVID vaccine card and several credit cards in Lewis’ backpack, as well as an apple air tag.