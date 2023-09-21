'Reddish jelly-like substance' found in truck of man accused of killing wife: Car cleaner

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In day three of the Adrian Lewis trial, Thursday, jurors saw Lewis on camera in several locations, including a pawn shop where he was allegedly selling his wife’s jewelry the day she went missing.

Lewis is accused of killing his wife Shanitia Eure- Lewis in July of last year, although her body hasn’t been found.

Jurors saw video of Lewis at multiple locations the morning Eure-Lewis was last seen, including a Little Caesar’s parking lot and buying items at a local convenience store.

Around 2:30 that afternoon, on July 17 2022, Darrell Witts testified that Lewis called him and said his neighbor shot his dog and needed his truck cleaned.

Witts reported seeing a “reddish jelly-like substance” on the front passenger side of Lewis’ Silverado truck when Lewis brought him the truck at the Relax Inn in Hampton.

He also testified that later that same day- around 5 or 6 p.m., Lewis called Witts and said he was going out of town, and asked Witts to look after his truck. Witts then jumped in Lewis’ truck, rode with him to Norfolk international Airport, dropped Lewis off, then brought the truck back to the Relax Inn.

Jurors also saw surveillance video from a pawn shop in Chesapeake. A worker testified Lewis pawned three rings and a necklace for $900 sometime before he went to the Norfolk airport on July 17.

Darin Frihat testified that she talked to Lewis at Dulles Airport the following day, July 18. She said Lewis used past tense were referring to his wife, and said at least five times “I don’t care if she’s hit by a truck” and mentioned that Eure-Lewis was cheating.

Jurors also saw several items of evidence—including shoes, a purse and a Bible—that were pulled out of a dumpster that Lewis was seen next to on July 17.

Testimony will continue Friday morning.

