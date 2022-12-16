Husband charged in wife's Newport News murder pawned her jewelry on day of disappearance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Startling new details out of a murder case have been released.

Adrien Lewis is accused of killing his wife Shanita Eure-Lewis, who has been presumed dead while her body has yet to be located.

On Friday, the prosecution laid out their case against him.

On the day of his wife's disappearance, Adrien Lewis hired someone to clean blood from his truck, pawned several pieces of Shanita's jewelry, and on his way to Jamaica, he googled, 'does Jamaica have extradition'.

TRENDING: Deadly crash details show bus merged lanes onto I-64, striking tractor-trailer: Police

We also heard from several friends and family members that they were having marital problems, and Adrien had accused Shanita of cheating.

On multiple occasions, Adrien told people if he ever caught her having an affair, he would kill her.

Shanita was first reported missing in the evening of July 17. She was active in her church, and never showed up for the 10 a.m. service that day.

Police showed surveillance video of that morning, showing Adrien stopping behind a business, where you can see someone's legs wearing a white pantsuit in the passenger seat.

He stopped to wipe off the door, and the legs never moved.

He later went to a pawn shop and pawned several pieces of her jewelry.

Shanita's sister testified that she saw Adrien drenched in sweat near a dumpster that same afternoon.

Police later found shoes and a purse belonging to Shanita in the dumpster.

Following Adrien being spotted by a dumpster, Adrien hired someone to clean his truck. The cleaner said there was blood in multiple places on the passenger side. Police later confirmed it was Shanita's.

Probably the most disturbing detail to come out of court Friday was Adrien's search history.

In the week leading up to her death, he googled 'murder sentences in Virginia' and if 'shooting someone in the back of their head would kill them'.

Adrien Lewis was caught early on July 18 trying to board a flight to Jamaica.

The defense argued the murder was not premediated, and much of what we heard Friday was heresay.

The judge disagreed. The case will go before a grand jury.