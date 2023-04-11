I-64 project predicted to help solve some traffic frustrations, but it comes at a cost

HAMPTON, Va. — More express lanes are coming to I-64 in Hampton.

It’s part of a multi-million dollar project that will turn three general purpose lanes into two express lanes with tolls, next to two toll-free lanes.

One homeowner living in Hampton said he moved here for some peace and quiet, but since construction started near his home he's gotten anything but.

Darrius Beggs says he's owned his home for about five years and shortly after getting the keys, his location went from peaceful to problematic.

"They started doing major construction about a year and a half ago. Before that it was light and small. Sometimes it will go on at 12:30 at night and when you have a newborn that you're trying to get to sleep it doesn't do anything good," says Beggs.

Beggs says leaving his home to go to work is also a hassle and sometimes he has to send pictures and video to his boss to show the traffic he's in.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says expanding the Hampton Roads Express Lanes Network could solve that. The plan calls on turning the current three lanes into two toll-free lanes, and two express lanes with tolls. Currently, VDOT is working on widening a 2.4 mile section between Mallory Street and LaSalle Avenue.

Nina Ullrich with VDOT says it will ultimately give drivers a second option to get to their destination.

"Our highway system is getting very congested here throughout our region, and in order to help our motorists travel safely and efficiently throughout the region we need express lanes," says Ullrich.

This section is part of 46 additional miles of express lanes and high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes that will connect Chesapeake to Newport News, but there's a cost.

Relieving the congestion means tolls.

"Express lane usage helps folks get to work faster. It helps to pick up kids on time and it also just helps us not only to move faster, but also to free some of that congestion in the general-purpose lanes," says Ullrich.

Until it's complete in 2026 Ullrich says traffic might be a little frustrating.

On Tuesday, build-design team representatives and members of VDOT met with citizens in Hampton to provide a breakdown of what's to come and answer concerns about traffic.

