'I don't feel safe:' 80% of drivers report driving aggressively in last 30 days

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Recently there have been an uptick of aggressive driving across the United States, with 80% of drivers reporting driving aggressively in the last 30 days, according to AAA.

“I don’t feel safe because there’s so much aggressive driving out there now, you have to drive for yourself and everyone else,” said driver Joe Roberts. "You have to pay attention to your surroundings, forward, backward and side to side.”

On Wednesday in Hampton on 664N at the Aberdeen Road exit, state police say there was an interstate shooting. This marks several in recent months.

State police have not made an arrest in Wednesday's incident, but they did in an incident in September. A man was seen pointing a gun at another driver in what was described as a road rage incident.

“You don’t know what’s going on in this person’s life, you don’t know why they’re having such a bad day, and driving so aggressively so just back off, give them space and give yourself space,” said Holly Dalby with AAA.

Dalby gave these tips for dealing with aggressive drivers: be courteous, use your turn signal, allow people to merge and don't brake or swerve excessively. She also said if the situation escalates to where someone is following you, do not drive home.

“Drive somewhere safe,” said Dalby. "Drive straight to a police station, a hospital, a fire department, somewhere like that for protection, somewhere with a lot of lighting, never drive home and encourage that person to follow you home."