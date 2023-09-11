Man arrested, charged after brandishing gun while driving on I-64: Troopers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man has been arrested after brandishing a gun at another driver on I-64 east on Sunday, according to troopers.

State police say around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, a female victim was attempting to enter I-64 east in Newport News. In an attempt to change lanes, another car, a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, was also attempting to enter I-64 east, and an exchange was had between both drivers.

The driver of the Camaro, 58-year-old Eugene Timothy Trujillo, then pulled up beside the female driver and pointed a gun at her, according to troopers.

The woman recorded the incident as it was occurring.

State police say Trujillo then pulled off and the woman soon saw a trooper in the median cross over and pulled over to report the incident.

The trooper investigated the incident and was able to identify Trujillo.

Trujillo was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm, reckless driving, assault and reckless driving of vehicle in use of a firearm.

State police say Trujillo did not receive bond, and further charges are pending in the on-going investigation.

The state police are seeking the communities assistance in seeking witnesses who may have seen the incident occur to contact the state police at (757) 424-6800