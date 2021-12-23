'I got people trying to kill me': Court documents reveal new information about gun brought onto campus of Virginia Beach high school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - News 3 has uncovered new information about a gun brought on the campus of a local high school.

We told you back in November that a student was arrested for bringing a gun in a backpack to Landstown High School in Virginia Beach.

Court documents reveal the school resource officer smelled marijuana when the teen got to school and tried to stop him.

They state the teen allegedly tried to flee but was detained.

When the officer went into his bookbag, he allegedly found a black Ruger pistol that was not loaded.

The teen said, “Y'all don’t understand. I got people trying to kill me.”

The teen was charged with having a gun on campus, and the principal sent out a message to parents encouraging them to speak to their kids about the dangers of guns.

