'I instantly knew it was her:' Woman says missing Isle of Wight girl showed up at her doorstep asking for work

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — A 10-year-old girl from the Isle of Wight who was missing for over 24 hours was found on Tuesday night, thanks to the help of a concerned citizen.

Now, we're learning more about how the girl was located after News 3's Kelsey Jones spoke with the woman who alerted authorities after the child showed up on her doorstep.

Carrollton resident Audra Williams says when she answered her door Tuesday night, she immediately recognized 10-year-old Katelyn Clark.

"I looked out the front door and there she was, poised to knock on the door, and I instantly knew it was her," recalled Williams.

WATCH: 10-year old Isle of Wight girl found safe in Carrollton

10-year old Isle of Wight girl found safe in Carrollton

By the time Williams answered the door, Clark had been missing from her parent's Isle of Wight home for a day and a half. Williams says Clark asked if she could do some work in exchange for money to buy food.

"[Clark] was like, 'Can I take care of your farm animals for some money?'" said Williams. "And I was like, 'Well, I don't have a farm, I have chickens.'"

Williams says Clark then offered to feed the chickens. She recalled the moment, stating, "I knew who she was, so I didn't want her to run if I recognized her."

Captain Thomas Potter with the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office says Williams' residence on Vellines Lane was two miles away from Clark's home.

Before Williams contacted authorities, it was all hands on deck search to find the missing girl. Different agencies searched for her by boat, drone, and foot near her neighborhood. Williams told Kelsey that before Clark came to her doorstep, she had been sleeping in her husband's camping trailer.

"As you can see, it's a very small space, yet she slept here throughout the night and hung out inside through the day until she needed food," Williams told Kelsey as she showed her the trailer. "At least she had a mattress to sleep on."

Although she was relieved to see Katelyn on her doorstep, Williams says was shaking from head to toe as she called the police.

"I was like, 'Um, I have Katelyn Clark,' and it just kind of got silent," she said. "And [the person who answered the phone] said, 'You have Katelyn Clark?' I was like, 'Yes ma'am, and I'm sitting in the kitchen with her making her a ham sandwich.'"

Although it's unclear why Clark ran away, Williams says the little girl confided in her.

"She and her mom got into a fight. Some choice words were said," Williams said.

Williams says Clark's parents haven't reached out to her yet, but she would like to speak with them.

Although the little girl is safe, this remains an active investigation. The sheriff's office says Katelyn has not been released back into the custody of her parents, and social services are now involved.

Stay with News 3 for updates.