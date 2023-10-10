Isle of Wight 10-year-old girl found after collaborative law enforcement effort

ISLE OF WIGHT — The missing 10-year-old girl from the Isle of Wight has been found.

Katelyn Clark was missing for over 24 hours. Multiple crews searched for her in the woods, water and skies using drones.

Off camera, News 3 spoke with Katelyn's dad. He said his daughter had a small purple purse with sparkles with her when she went missing. Crews looked for anything like that that could have belonged to Katelyn.

Katelyn Clark was seen on a surveillance video leaving the back of her home at 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office says Katelyn is home-schooled and an only child.

There was no report of her having a mental or psychological disability according to the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office.

Captain Tommy Potter said they didn't issue an Amber Alert for Katelyn because there was no indication that she had been kidnapped or was in danger.

Captain Potter said her parents told police that they had given Katelyn a talking-to the night before.

"They [Katelyn's parents] had to have some conversations with her about some attitude she had the day before," said Captain Potter. "It was some conversations they had but nothing to the level that would cause her to do something like this."

Katelyn's parents told police that she had never run away before, and that she would always stay close to home.

