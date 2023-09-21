'I just got tired of seeing it:' Portsmouth man on debris pile left near home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After several days of a pile of debris sitting in the yard next to his following an eviction, Howard Murphy got fed up.

"I just got tired of seeing it," he said. "It's an eyesore."

The pile contained things like a mattress, carpets, and other belongings just sitting there blocking the sidewalk.

"I was thinking about the kids and elders that come through here and they jog through here and ride bikes. It's not fair to them to have to walk in the street," said Murphy.

The city came by Tuesday and put a notice on the door saying the owner had ten days to move it or the city would at the owner's expense, but Murphy thought that was too long so he called News 3.

"That's my main thing - keeping the neighborhood upgraded because a lot of people pay their taxes around here," he said.

Shortly after News 3 arrived on Friday, a man came by and then removed the items.

"I'm just glad it got done," said Murphy.

The property is owned by a company called West Norfolk Investments, LLC, according to city records.

A representative for the company said some circumstances had popped up, including they thought someone might accept some of the items as donations. She said they were following proper procedure and working to get it cleaned up, which it now is.

State law says after evictions a tenant's belongings can be moved to the "public way" if they don't move them out of the property and then 24 hours after that they can be thrown out.

State law does not address any time that an owner has to remove the items by, according to the Virginia Apartment Management Association.

The Portsmouth City Code used in this case says it's a nuisance for debris to remain on a lot.

News 3 asked the city additional questions about the circumstances, but a spokesperson said they had nothing to add.

Murphy is just glad his neighborhood is cleaned up.

"This is a nice neighborhood," said Murphy. "Peace and quiet - and you know everybody sticking together," said Murphy.