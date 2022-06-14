Watch
'I just was scared': Suffolk woman carjacked in broad daylight

Posted at 6:07 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 18:07:43-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - A Suffolk woman said she was carjacked in the parking lot of her apartment complex Monday morning.

The incident happened off Shoulders Hill Road. The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she was running errands when a man approached her while she was in her car.

“All of a sudden, I looked up and there was a man standing right there, and I thought, 'Oh, gosh - what is this?'" said the woman.

She said the man then grabbed her door and demanded she get out of the car. She said he was reaching in his pocket like he might have a weapon, so she complied.

“I just was scared - that’s all I can say. I was nervous, my legs started shaking,” said the woman.

Her red 2015 Hyundai Tucson is still missing. Police say it has Virginia tags KER-5712.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk Police.

