NORFOLK, Va.— A teenager was killed just days before his 16th birthday. Family members confirm with News 3 that the 15-year-old boy shot on Sunday and passed away from his injuries Thursday. Friends and family gathered this evening to remember the teen. Our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones was at the vigil.

Candles and balloons, but Friday night's birthday is a somber one.

On what would've been Daeshaun Cook's 16th birthday, they're remembering a life taken too soon.

"He was excited for today. We had big plans," said Nikia Mury, Cook's stepmother.

Cook was killed Sunday morning on Greenleaf Drive. Police received a report of gunshots heard in the area. When police got to the scene they found Cook injured from a gunshot wound. The person who pulled the trigger, was just 13-years-old. Family members tell us, that the two teens were friends, and they believe this was an accident.

"That was my grandson he was taken reckless. One of y'all could be next," said Cook's stepmother. "Please put the guns down, I'm even giving my gun up."

Local activists were in attendance.

"We're asking the community to be with us, let us work together. We got a major job to do in this community, and it's going to take everybody," said Bilal Muhammad, chairperson of Stop the Violence team.

Daeshaun Cook, better known as "Lil Dude" was a brother to four siblings and had a passion for basketball.

"He loved basketball," said Mury. "No matter if it was an accident or intentionally happened. Nobody want to bury their kid," said a local activist.

Across the court, red shirts, and red balloons, a sign of Cook's favorite color.

"He was just that dude, that little dude," said Cook's cousin.

His family is remembering the good times they shared.

"I loved him, he was a good brother to me," said Cook's little brother.

Police have charged the 13-year-old with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

