'I miss my baby': Mother of slain Manor High School senior speaks at vigil

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - More than 100 people attended a vigil for the Manor High School senior shot and killed last Wednesday, January 19.

Amarion Collins football and basketball coaches spoke at the vigil, as well as community members. Coaches said the 17-year-old was a gifted athlete in both basketball and football. Collins' mother, Latrice Collins, also spoke to News 3.

"He was a good kid, he didn’t deserve what happened, I wish it could have been different for him," Collins said, "I miss my baby, I just want him to know that I love him."

She said the outpouring of love from the community has kept her afloat.

“It means everything to me, I really appreciate everything and everybody showing me the love," Collins said, "This is really helping me get through everything, if it wasn’t for the love I just don’t know."

Three teens are in custody for the shooting. No other updates on the case have been released.

