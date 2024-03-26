'I personally checked on that:' Gov. Youngkin assesses Hampton Roads bridge risks after Baltimore collapse

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Video of the Key Bridge collapsing in Baltimore has led to concerns about bridges across the country and here in Hampton Roads, but on Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia) downplayed comparisons to Hampton Roads.

"I think it's really important to emphasize the fact that our Hampton Roads Port infrastructure is accessed over the ocean over a series of tunnels, so this kind of span bridge is not something that has to be navigated through our Hampton Roads Port infrastructure from the ocean," he told reporters.

Ships coming from the ocean to the Port of Virginia go over tunnels at the CBBT and HRBT.

Still, Youngkin says he did get an update on the condition of bridges in Virginia.

"We do have span bridges over rivers and we inspect those every year," he said. "They all have passed and I personally checked on that today."

In addition, the Port of Virginia says they are prepared and able to increase capacity while the Port of Baltimore is closed.

Youngkin says one should arrive shortly.

"We have our first ocean carrier that was supposed to be heading to Baltimore making a stop in Virginia and unloading all of their Baltimore cargo here," he said. "We've got capacity to do it, and I think that's really important."

The ship that hit the bridge, the Dali, was at the Port of Virginia last week, but left last Friday without incident, according to the Port.

With the potential for more business coming to the Port, that could mean more of a need to move the goods once they get here.

"Obviously, congestion in the northeast is already significant, so they'll probably move that south, so you'll see more trucks on the roads here, but it's more capable of handling that," said Dr. Jeff Smith, a professor of supply chain management at VCU.

For now, it's not clear how long the Port of Baltimore will be closed, but officials here are making it clear they can help.